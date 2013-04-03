BRIEF-Selonda Aquaculture announces Thanassis Prachalis as new CFO of Selonda Group
* SAYS THANASSIS PRACHALIS TAKES OVER THE POSITION OF CFO OF SELONDA GROUP
