BRIEF-Cycliq Group requests trading halt
* Requests trading halt pending announcement on capital raising Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
An attempt by Berli Jucker Plc to buy Metro Group's cash-and-carry unit in Vietnam was put on hold on Thursday after its shareholders voted to reject the $761.27 million deal, the Bangkok Post reported.
"If both sides could solve all hurdles and make the deal move forward with fairer conditions, TCC Holding will propose it to the BJC shareholders' meeting again," the report said, quoting Weerawong Chittmittrapap, an independent director of BJC.
TCC Holding, owned by billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi, is the largest shareholder in BJC, it said.
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 32.8400 baht) (Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
CHICAGO, May 2 U.S. agricultural trader Archer Daniels Midland Co said on Tuesday that massive global grain stocks are making it difficult to turn a profit trading grain internationally, sending its shares plummeting by their most in eight years.