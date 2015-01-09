An attempt by Berli Jucker Plc to buy Metro Group's cash-and-carry unit in Vietnam was put on hold on Thursday after its shareholders voted to reject the $761.27 million deal, the Bangkok Post reported.

"If both sides could solve all hurdles and make the deal move forward with fairer conditions, TCC Holding will propose it to the BJC shareholders' meeting again," the report said, quoting Weerawong Chittmittrapap, an independent director of BJC.

TCC Holding, owned by billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi, is the largest shareholder in BJC, it said.

