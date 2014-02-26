BRIEF-Austock Group enters into subscription agreements
* Entered into subscription agreements dated with Ellerston Capital Limited
Central Pattana Pcl will reduce rents it charges its tenants at CentralWorld shopping plaza, which has been hit hard by the prolonged political movement.
* 21st Century Fox is in talks with Blackstone to launch a joint bid for Tribune Media - FT, citing sources Source text - http://on.ft.com/2pkKKlo Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)