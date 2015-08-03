Charoen Pokphand Group (CP), the country's largest agro-industrial and food conglomerate, will propose a 150-billion-baht ($4.28 billion) investment plan for a high-speed train linking Bangkok, Pattaya and Rayong this month, the Bangkok Post reported, citing Transport Minister Prajin Juntong.

CP met Prajin late last month and reaffirmed the company's interest in developing the 194km Bangkok-Pattaya-Rayong project.

Thai Beverage Pcl (ThaiBev) has shown interest in investing in another high-speed train route, the 211 km Bangkok-Hua Hin route, worth 98 billion baht, ACM Prajin said. (bit.ly/1SU5KUB)

