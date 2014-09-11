China Mobile Ltd, the foreign strategic partner now owning 18 percent of True Corp Pcl, is interested in expanding its investment in Thailand, said Takorn Tantasith, secretary-general of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission. (bit.ly/1uJdjmn)

