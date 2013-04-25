BRIEF-Michael Kors Holdings Q4 loss per share $0.17, announces $1 bln stock repurchase program
* Michael Kors Holdings Limited announces fourth quarter and annual fiscal 2017 results
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Bangkok Newsroom)
* Michael Kors Holdings Limited announces fourth quarter and annual fiscal 2017 results
TOKYO, May 31 Toyota Motor Corp on Wednesday said the infotainment system of its revamped Camry sedan to be sold in the United States will run on a Linux-based, open-source technology platform as it tries to keep up with tech firms in developing software for cars.