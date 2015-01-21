UPDATE 1-DBS reports steady Q1 net profit, wealth management outperforms
* Impact of softer S$ interest rates offset by higher loan volumes
Charoen Pokphand Group and its strategic partner, Japanese trading powerhouse Itochu Corp, plan to invest $10 billion (326 billion baht) in Citic Group, China's oldest and biggest conglomerate, The Nation reported, citing Itochu and CP Group.
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Impact of softer S$ interest rates offset by higher loan volumes
May 2 William Blair & Company has agreed to pay $4.5 million to settle charges of payment errors and disclosure failure, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Monday.