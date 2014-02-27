Charoen Pokphand Foods Pcl is confident 2014 will be a good year for the company, with strong performance in terms of both total sales and net profit, even though the country still faces political turmoil.

Total sales are projected to grow by at least 10 per cent to more than 450 billion baht ($13.83 billion) this year, said Direk Sripratak, CPF's president and chief executive officer. He declined to project net profit, but said it would grow significantly over the disappointed earnings result in 2013.

