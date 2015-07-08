BRIEF-Lincoln Educational Services Q1 loss per share $0.46
* Lincoln educational services reports first quarter results; student starts for transportation & skilled trades segment up 3.9%
Thailand's Prime Minister, Prayuth Chan-ocha, has instructed state agencies to closely monitor farmers' informal debts for fear that their burden will surge in light of the drought and weak economy, the Bangkok Post reported. (bit.ly/1IHZz4Q)
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Lincoln educational services reports first quarter results; student starts for transportation & skilled trades segment up 3.9%
* Net profit in March quarter last year was 1.62 billion rupees as per IND-AS; net sales was 11.92 billion rupees