BANGKOK Oct 24 Property firms are entering
joint ventures or merging with other property firms to face
challenges from limited land, rising investment costs and high
competition.
Three joint ventures have been formed to develop
condominiums close to Bangkok's mass-transit system. Sansiri
, one of the top three listed property firms, plans to
enter a joint venture with BTS Group, while AP
(Thailand) did so with Japan-based Mitsubishi Estate
Group and Ananda Development with Mitsui Fudosan
, another Japanese firm.
(bit.ly/1uN0xBK)
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch
for its accuracy.
(Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)