Dhipaya Life Assurance plans to offer new shares in an initial public offering in the third quarter, the Nation reported, citing executive vice president Nitid Manoonporn.

The company will seek shareholder approval on April 22 for its stock-split plan before proposing it to the Insurance Commission prior to its initial public offering, the paper said. (bit.ly/1DZc3B7)

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)