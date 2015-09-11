China c.bank injects 47.6 bln yuan via pledged supplementary lending on Wed
SHANGHAI, May 10 China's central bank said it injected 47.6 billion yuan ($6.89 billion) through the pledged supplementary lending (PSL) facility on Wednesday.
The Asian Development Bank will lower its 2015 GDP growth forecast for Thailand from the current 2.9-3.0 percent following weaker-than-expected performance in the first half, the Bangkok Post reported, citing Luxamon Attapich, the bank's senior economist for Thailand.
The new growth forecast, due to be announced on Sept 22, will be higher than 2.5 percent, the paper reported. (bit.ly/1K0BZj5)
HONG KONG, May 10 Charles Li, Chief Executive of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEx), said on Wednesday that fee hikes at the London Metal Exchange "are largely behind us".