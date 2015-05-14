BRIEF-Cathedral Energy qtrly net EPS $0.06
* Qtrly funds from continuing operations diluted per share $0.09
Facebook is the primary information channel for Thai online shoppers, the Bangkok Post reported, citing a poll conducted by TNS Research International (Thailand). (bit.ly/1H4smvp)
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Alterra Power announces results for the quarter ended March 31, 2017 and annual general and special meeting