Higher farming costs, lack of land ownership and long-term indebtedness have all prompted farmers to work longer, to lose career identity for future generations, and to further reduce their land ownership, a civic group working on farmers' issues said at a recent seminar.

(bit.ly/1pBxLVz)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)