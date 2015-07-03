Uniqlo Thailand, a unit of Japan's Fast Retailing Co, plans to have 100 branches in Thailand by 2020 compared with 23 at present and targets double-digit annual sales growth, the Nation reported, citing Chanvit Khieonavavongsa, marketing and public relations director. (bit.ly/1HAy0M1)

