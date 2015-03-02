Authorities began inspections of fishing boats on Sunday after
the vessels were ordered to register by the end of last year,
the Bangkok Post reported, citing Labour Minister Surasak
Karnjanarat.
The government hopes to improve its human rights record,
especially in the fisheries industry where it has been
criticised for allowing boat owners to exploit fisheries
