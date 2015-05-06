Abuse of fishery workers is found mostly in deep-sea fishing - on vessels a long way from law enforcement, rather than on boats in coastal areas, The Nation reported, citing labour rights activist Sompong Srakeaw.

Srakeaw, founder and head of the Labour Rights Promotion Network Foundation, said that while national and international regulations do exist, law enforcement was often absent. A stricter mechanism to scrutinise and monitor the industry was badly needed, he said. (bit.ly/1bwxAqT)

