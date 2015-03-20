Ford Motor Co remains committed to its eco-car investment
plan in Thailand despite bearish prospects for the domestic
market, Bangkok Post reported, quoting Yukontorn Wisadkosin,
managing director of Ford Thailand.
Although the exact time frame of production is to be
determined, the company will stick to its long-term plan for
Thailand, said Yukontorn. Ford is one of the 10 car makers that
applied for the second phase of the state's eco-car scheme,
marking a combined investment of 139 billion baht ($4.25
billion). (bit.ly/1Fb98Z2)
($1 = 32.7200 baht)
