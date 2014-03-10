India is ready to sign a comprehensive free trade agreement with ASEAN and a bilateral one with Thailand soon to ensure continued cooperation with Southeast Asian nations, hoping to take part in the expected benefits from regional integration while serving its "Look East" policy.

