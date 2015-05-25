Leading Japanese hospitality company Fujita Kanko Inc will open two new offices in Bangkok and Jakarta in June, the Nation reported, citing company's Chief Executive Akira Segawa.

The move is one of the key goals the company has set for the next five years - with it targeting 25 percent growth in overseas guests by 2019. (bit.ly/1eoZtDi)

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)