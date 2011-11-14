CHINA MAY CRUDE OIL OUPTUT ON DAILY BASIS LOWEST ON RECORD - REUTERS RECORD
BANGKOK Nov 14 These are some of the leading stories in Thai newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
BANGKOK POST
- A new river, new highways, new railways and new towns are among the government's long-term flood prevention measures, Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister Kittiratt Na-Ranong said.
- Don Muang residents removed more of the "big bags" forming a flood wall on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road despite the prime minister's insistence that the barrier must stand.
- PTT Pcl, the sole local provider of compressed natural gas (CNG), will resume operation of its CNG refill station in Rojana Industrial Park soon, a positive sign for business recovery after the floods.
- TOT Pcl, left with no choice but to postpone its commercial 3G wireless broadband service until the country's floods subside, is preparing a free trial service instead.
- Thai AirAsia (TAA) may reschedule its initial public offering (IPO) planned for next month due to unfavourable market conditions arising from the floods.
THE NATION
- Japanese Foreign Minister Koichiro Gemba has requested three urgent relief measures to help Japanese companies in Thailand recover from the severe flooding.
- Water levels are receding, but just as transportation and other aspects of life improve, Thai consumers are bracing for another misfortune in the aftermath of the flooding - a spike in prices of goods.
- The Tourism Authority of Thailand has designed a five-pronged strategy to rebuild domestic tourism after the severe flooding.
- Bangkok Bank Pcl expects strong business lending growth in the next six months as the private sector works aggressively to recover from the flood disaster.
KRUNGTHEP TURAKIJ
- Universal Adsorbents & Chemicals (UAC), an importer and distributor of adsorbents and other chemical products, is studying a plan to invest 300 million baht ($9.7 million) in an alternative-energy project to tap an expected rise in demand.
($1 = 30.80 Baht) (Compiled by Bangkok bureau; Editing by Yoko Nishikawa)
