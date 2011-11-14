BANGKOK Nov 14 These are some of the leading stories in Thai newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

BANGKOK POST

- A new river, new highways, new railways and new towns are among the government's long-term flood prevention measures, Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister Kittiratt Na-Ranong said.

- Don Muang residents removed more of the "big bags" forming a flood wall on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road despite the prime minister's insistence that the barrier must stand.

- PTT Pcl, the sole local provider of compressed natural gas (CNG), will resume operation of its CNG refill station in Rojana Industrial Park soon, a positive sign for business recovery after the floods.

- TOT Pcl, left with no choice but to postpone its commercial 3G wireless broadband service until the country's floods subside, is preparing a free trial service instead.

- Thai AirAsia (TAA) may reschedule its initial public offering (IPO) planned for next month due to unfavourable market conditions arising from the floods.

THE NATION

- Japanese Foreign Minister Koichiro Gemba has requested three urgent relief measures to help Japanese companies in Thailand recover from the severe flooding.

- Water levels are receding, but just as transportation and other aspects of life improve, Thai consumers are bracing for another misfortune in the aftermath of the flooding - a spike in prices of goods.

- The Tourism Authority of Thailand has designed a five-pronged strategy to rebuild domestic tourism after the severe flooding.

- Bangkok Bank Pcl expects strong business lending growth in the next six months as the private sector works aggressively to recover from the flood disaster.

KRUNGTHEP TURAKIJ

- Universal Adsorbents & Chemicals (UAC), an importer and distributor of adsorbents and other chemical products, is studying a plan to invest 300 million baht ($9.7 million) in an alternative-energy project to tap an expected rise in demand.

($1 = 30.80 Baht) (Compiled by Bangkok bureau; Editing by Yoko Nishikawa)