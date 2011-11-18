BANGKOK Nov 18 These are some of the
BANGKOK POST
- Thailand's economy is expected to recover rapidly from the
flooding thanks to anticipated massive spending on
infrastructure development that will eventually boost the
country's competitiveness in the coming Asean Economic Community
(AEC), according to the Siam Cement Group (SCG).
- As with other businesses, many Siam City Cement
factories have suspended operations due to the severe widespread
flooding.
- The flooding that brought assembly lines to a halt slashed
local car production in October by 67.6 percent year-on-year to
a near 10-year low of 49,439 units.
- Huawei Technologies is forging ahead with
expansion of its new enterprise business to ride emerging-market
growth.
THE NATION
- Eastern Bangkok, where floodwaters had just started to
recede, may face another bout of high flooding after a dispute
over the barrier along the lower Khlong Hok Wa caused partial
damage to the sandbag embankment while protests led to the
opening of the Khlong Phraya Suren sluice gate to a metre wide.
- The Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) has urged all
groups, including the government, to avoid inflaming political
conflicts amid the flood crisis, saying it would further dampen
economic growth.
- Bank of Thailand Governor Prasarn Trairatvorarkul
suggested that the government issue baht bonds to finance its
massive investment in flood-prevention infrastructure rather
than dipping into foreign reserves.
- France-based Casino Group's capital-raising plan for its
Big C Supercenter hypermarket chain might run into
resistance from local minority shareholders.
KRUNGTHEP TURAKIJ
- Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra said Thailand would
convert a crisis into an opportunity to rebuild investor
confidence after the Thai floods.
- Thai Airways International Pcl has cut more than
500 flights due to a drop in passengers as they remain uncertain
about the flooding crisis but hopes the situation would return
to normal in December.