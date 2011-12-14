BANGKOK Dec 14 These are some of the
leading stories in Thai newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
BANGKOK POST
- The Pheu Thai Party-led government expects to push the
amnesty bill through parliament after the New Year's Day and has
reiterated that its passage is crucial to achieving national
reconciliation.
- Concerns are mounting that the $3.7-billion Xayaburi Dam
cannot proceed after the four-member Mekong River Commission
delayed the project pending further environmental study.
- AirAsia Bhd insisted that the proposed initial
public offering of its Thai affiliate was still on track, though
with an apparent shift to the first quarter of next year instead
of this month.
THE NATION
- Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra was coy on the
potentially explosive plan to wrest some control from the
military by amending the Defence Ministry Administration Act,
saying nothing would go against right "principles".
- Police named 10 sites that could become bomb targets and
urged people to stay away from these areas during New Year
celebrations to prevent a repeat of the attacks in Bangkok five
years ago that killed three and wounded 38 travellers.
- PTT Global Chemical Pcl is considering setting
up a plant to manufacture toluene di-isocyanate (TDI) in ASEAN
to promote exports within the region, with Thailand a potential
site.
KRUNGTHEP TURAKIJ
- Italian-Thai Development Pcl said it aimed for
2012 revenue growth of more than 15 percent and expected its
industrial estate in Myanmar to be completed in 2015.
($1 = 31.18 Baht)
(Reported by Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Yoko Nishikawa)