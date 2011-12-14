BANGKOK Dec 14 These are some of the leading stories in Thai newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

BANGKOK POST

- The Pheu Thai Party-led government expects to push the amnesty bill through parliament after the New Year's Day and has reiterated that its passage is crucial to achieving national reconciliation.

- Concerns are mounting that the $3.7-billion Xayaburi Dam cannot proceed after the four-member Mekong River Commission delayed the project pending further environmental study.

- AirAsia Bhd insisted that the proposed initial public offering of its Thai affiliate was still on track, though with an apparent shift to the first quarter of next year instead of this month.

THE NATION

- Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra was coy on the potentially explosive plan to wrest some control from the military by amending the Defence Ministry Administration Act, saying nothing would go against right "principles".

- Police named 10 sites that could become bomb targets and urged people to stay away from these areas during New Year celebrations to prevent a repeat of the attacks in Bangkok five years ago that killed three and wounded 38 travellers.

- PTT Global Chemical Pcl is considering setting up a plant to manufacture toluene di-isocyanate (TDI) in ASEAN to promote exports within the region, with Thailand a potential site.

KRUNGTHEP TURAKIJ

- Italian-Thai Development Pcl said it aimed for 2012 revenue growth of more than 15 percent and expected its industrial estate in Myanmar to be completed in 2015.

($1 = 31.18 Baht) (Reported by Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Yoko Nishikawa)