BANGKOK POST
- Academics and human rights advocates urged the public to
closely monitor Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra's two-day
visit to Myanmar on Monday during which transport and energy
development plans will be high on her agenda.
- The Finance Ministry is planning to submit a bill
authorising new government borrowing of 200 billion baht ($6.38
billion) to finance investment in water management and
flood-prevention infrastructure.
- As the floods recede, large developers are continuing to
help their customers by working with banks to provide financial
aid in the hope that homebuyer confidence will pick up next
year.
- The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) expects its 20 New
Year's Eve countdown activities in 17 provinces will generate 20
billion baht in revenue, with 4 million domestic tourists
attending.
THE NATION
- Kanit na Nakhon, chairman of the Truth for Reconciliation
Commission of Thailand, has called for judges to treat
lese-majeste offenders more leniently amid mounting revulsion
over the harsh punishment meted out in recent cases.
- The euro zone's sovereign debt crisis could worsen in
three months, which will likely push the euro below the
pre-subprime-crisis level and the baht to 32.50 per dollar, an
economist at Standard Chartered Bank (Thai) said last week.
- Hana Microelectronics Plc, one of the country's
largest producers of semiconductors, expects its flood-ravaged
factory in Ayutthaya to return to normal operations in February.
- Despite the devastating flood, Korean companies are still
confident about investing and doing business in Thailand, and
the South Korean ambassador said his country was willing to
cooperate with the government on water management.
($1 = 31.3400 Thai baht)
