UPDATE 7-Oil rises on signs of U.S. inventory declines, lower Saudi exports
* Saudi to limit July oil volumes to Asia, slash U.S. volumes
BANGKOK Dec 22 These are some of the leading stories in Thai newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
BANGKOK POST
- Thai and Cambodian military authorities have agreed to withdraw their troops from a provisional demilitarised zone near the Preah Vihear temple and let Indonesian observers supervise the area.
- More than 100 police officers stormed a gambling den in Bang Sue district early on Wednesday and busted almost 200 people for gambling in one of the city's biggest crime raids.
- The government should announce a clear water management plan during the first quarter of 2012 or lose attractiveness in the eyes of foreign investors, warn business leaders.
- Siam Cement Group, Thailand's top industrial conglomerate, will spend 6.2 billion baht ($198.6 million)to raise its stake in Thai Plastic and Chemicals Plc (TPC) from 46 percent to 69 percent.
- SET-listed Thai Tap Water Plc expects to conclude four mergers and acquisitions next year as part of 7 billion baht in planned capital expenditures.
- The debt-ridden steel maker G Steel insists the failure of its deal with ArcelorMittal Netherlands B.V will benefit shareholders, saying it will seek a partner by the first quarter next year.
THE NATION
- Under the shadow of her elder brother, Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra has sidelined democratisation and instead placed economic interests at the core of bilateral relations between Thailand and Myanmar.
- Coalition whips agreed on Wednesday to seek an amendment to Article 291 of the Constitution soon to make way for the establishment of a new constitution drafting committee, chief whip Udomdej Rattanasathien said.
- Thai Union Frozen Foods' proposed alliance with Pakfood would put them on course to becoming Thailand's biggest shrimp-product exporter and a major supplier to the growing markets in Europe and the United States.
- Thai exporters have started to adjust to currency volatility, as the baht has moved on worries over slowing US growth, an expected recession in Europe and signs of a less robust Chinese economy, an executive at the Bank of Thailand said.
- The flood-affected electrical-appliance and electronics industries have already suffered an opportunity loss of 170 billion baht this quarter and the damage will go higher, depending on the resumption of their factories.
- The government will hold a conference with 2,000 Thai and foreign enterprises next month in an effort to boost the private sector's confidence after the flood crisis. ($1 = 31.2250 baht)
(Apornrath Phoonphongphiphat)
* Saudi to limit July oil volumes to Asia, slash U.S. volumes
* Allies say Paris Agreement won't be renegotiated (Recasts lead, adds comments from ministers)