BANGKOK POST
- A constitution drafting assembly must draw up a bill on
charter amendments before a referendum can be held, a senior
Pheu Thai Party MP said.
- Police have worked out a security plan to ensure safe and
smooth New Year celebrations.
- Myanmar, also known as Burma, is not just a destination
for the industrial sector. Many businesses are looking for
opportunities as the country opens up its economy, including
commercial banks.
- The Finance Ministry is reporting 2.8 percent contraction
in the economy for the fourth quarter due to the worst floods in
69 years coupled with the sluggish global economy.
THE NATION
- Disagreement over whether public opinion should be sought
before or after draft amendments.
- Satellite operator Thaicom Pcl, under the helm
of new chief executive officer Suphajee Suthumpun, has announced
a new operational structure as part of its growth strategy.
- PTT's non-petrol station businesses are expected
to post growth of 3-4 percent next year, the same as the GDP
forecast.
KRUNGTHEP TURAKIJ
- Italian-Thai Development Pcl said in an interview
it expected to spend up to 240 billion baht ($7.67 billion) in
its first phase of investment in deep sea port and industrial
estate projects in Dawei, Myanmar.
($1 = 31.295 Baht)
