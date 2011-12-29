BANGKOK Dec 29 These are some of the leading stories in Thai newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

BANGKOK POST

- The government appears to be on a collision course with the Bank of Thailand over the ownership of 1.14 trillion baht ($36 billion) in debt carried over from the 1997 economic crisis.

- The industrial gross domestic product is expected to contract by 1 percent at the end of this year because of heavy floods, but is likely to rebound to 3.5 percent to 4.5 percent next year on the back of the government's economic stimulus plans and increased spending to rehabilitate infrastructure and utilities.

- The SET-listed Muang Thai Insurance will continue offering coverage against all types of natural disasters but will hike premiums for protection against earthquakes, storms, hail and flooding.

THE NATION

- The Bank of Thailand has agreed to join the government's 300 billion baht ($9.5 billion) soft-loan scheme for flood-hit SMEs and individuals, but should not be saddled with the state's bail-out debts, Finance Minister Thirachai Phuvanatnaranubala said.

- Thai Airways International Plc has revised its strategic and operating plans for its new airline, Thai Smile Air, by shifting its focus from the domestic to the regional market in the first year, aiming to maintain the group's 29-per-cent share in Asia.

- Kasikornbank Pcl expects the baht to remain strong against the US dollar in the first quarter of 2012 because of foreign-capital inflows including compensation claims paid by reinsurers.

KRUNGTHEP TURAKIJ

- The Fiscal Policy Office expected Thailand's economy to grow only 1.1 percent this year, hit by the recent floods but forecast 2012 economic growth of 5 percent due to low base effect and the government's stimulus measures.

($1 = 31.545 baht) (Bangkok Newsroom)