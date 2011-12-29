BANGKOK Dec 29 These are some of the
leading stories in Thai newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
BANGKOK POST
- The government appears to be on a collision course with
the Bank of Thailand over the ownership of 1.14 trillion baht
($36 billion) in debt carried over from the 1997 economic
crisis.
- The industrial gross domestic product is expected to
contract by 1 percent at the end of this year because of heavy
floods, but is likely to rebound to 3.5 percent to 4.5 percent
next year on the back of the government's economic stimulus
plans and increased spending to rehabilitate infrastructure and
utilities.
- The SET-listed Muang Thai Insurance will continue
offering coverage against all types of natural disasters but
will hike premiums for protection against earthquakes, storms,
hail and flooding.
THE NATION
- The Bank of Thailand has agreed to join the government's
300 billion baht ($9.5 billion) soft-loan scheme for flood-hit
SMEs and individuals, but should not be saddled with the state's
bail-out debts, Finance Minister Thirachai Phuvanatnaranubala
said.
- Thai Airways International Plc has revised its
strategic and operating plans for its new airline, Thai Smile
Air, by shifting its focus from the domestic to the regional
market in the first year, aiming to maintain the group's
29-per-cent share in Asia.
- Kasikornbank Pcl expects the baht to remain
strong against the US dollar in the first quarter of 2012
because of foreign-capital inflows including compensation claims
paid by reinsurers.
KRUNGTHEP TURAKIJ
- The Fiscal Policy Office expected Thailand's economy to
grow only 1.1 percent this year, hit by the recent floods but
forecast 2012 economic growth of 5 percent due to low base
effect and the government's stimulus measures.
($1 = 31.545 baht)
(Bangkok Newsroom)