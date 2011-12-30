BANGKOK Dec 30 These are some of the
leading stories in Thai newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
BANGKOK POST
- The government will not risk economic stability in the
transfer of responsibility for losses from the 1997 economic
crisis to the Bank of Thailand, said Deputy Prime Minister
Kittiratt Na-Ranong.
- Cambodia has offered to exchange high-profile jailed Thai
activists Veera Somkwamkid and Ratree Pipattanapaibun with
Cambodian prisoners in Thailand.
- The cabinet has given a green light for the use of the 300
billion baht ($9.45 billion) Vayupak Fund as a financial tool to
raise funds for the country's future development and investment.
- The recent flooding has affected spending by Thai tourists
and cut sales of outbound tour packages for the New Year holiday
by 40 percent, says the Thai Travel Agent Association (TTAA).
THE NATION
- The Energy Ministry's Mineral Fuels Department has
announced plans to invite bids on 22 new petroleum-field
concessions.
- The two state telecom agencies should finalise plans next
year on how they will deal with the approaching ends of their
private cellular concession terms, Information and
Communications Technology Minister Anudith Nakornthap said.
- For next year, Siam Commercial Bank Pcl will
emphasise risk management over loan growth because the outlook
for the economy is hard to pin down.
- Beverage maker Serm Suk Pcl has announced the
resumption of full production at its Pathum Thani and Nakhon
Sawan plants and rapid distribution in all regions, after a
stoppage for more than a month during the floods. The company is
also undertaking flood-relief programmes.
KRUNGTHEP TURAKIJ
- The Board of Investment has approved a plan to exempt
corporate tax for flood-hit plants and industrial estates for
eight years and manufacturers would have until the end of 2012
to submit its applications.
($1 = 31.755 baht)
