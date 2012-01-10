BANGKOK Jan 10 These are some of the leading stories in Thai newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

BANGKOK POST

- Total Access Communication Pcl has announced a 40 billion baht ($1.26 billion) expansion of its third-generation network expansion through 2014.

- Reforms for the personal income tax system will benefit lower- to middle-income taxpayers, according to Satit Rungkasiri, director-general of the Revenue Department.

- Thoresen Thai Agencies Pcl plans an aggressive expansion of its facilities in southern Vietnam in a bid to become an integrated logistics provider in that country.

THE NATION

- Standard Chartered Bank (Thai)'s senior economist has suggested that the government and the Bank of Thailand should compromise on the handling of the Financial Institutions Development Fund's 1.14 trillion baht ($35.9 billion) debt to prevent any negative impact on the central bank's creditability and foreign investor confidence.

- There is a growing possibility that at its meeting on January 25, the Bank of Thailand's Monetary Policy Committee will decide to cut the policy rate by 25 basis points because the economy has yet to recover from the sharp contraction in the fourth quarter of last year.

- Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra has proposed a workshop for the three health funds - to get them working in the same direction in health security, to improve the universal healthcare system, and collection of the 30 baht fee.

KRUNGTHEP TURAKIJ

- Lalin Property Pcl said it planned to increase condominium developments to 30 percent of its portfolio over the next three years from 10 percent now to capture growth in high-rise segment.

($1 = 31.76 baht) (Bangkok Newsroom)