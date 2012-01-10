BANGKOK Jan 10 These are some of the
BANGKOK POST
- Total Access Communication Pcl has announced a
40 billion baht ($1.26 billion) expansion of its
third-generation network expansion through 2014.
- Reforms for the personal income tax system will benefit
lower- to middle-income taxpayers, according to Satit
Rungkasiri, director-general of the Revenue Department.
- Thoresen Thai Agencies Pcl plans an aggressive
expansion of its facilities in southern Vietnam in a bid to
become an integrated logistics provider in that country.
THE NATION
- Standard Chartered Bank (Thai)'s senior economist has
suggested that the government and the Bank of Thailand should
compromise on the handling of the Financial Institutions
Development Fund's 1.14 trillion baht ($35.9 billion) debt to
prevent any negative impact on the central bank's creditability
and foreign investor confidence.
- There is a growing possibility that at its meeting on
January 25, the Bank of Thailand's Monetary Policy Committee
will decide to cut the policy rate by 25 basis points because
the economy has yet to recover from the sharp contraction in the
fourth quarter of last year.
- Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra has proposed a workshop
for the three health funds - to get them working in the same
direction in health security, to improve the universal
healthcare system, and collection of the 30 baht fee.
KRUNGTHEP TURAKIJ
- Lalin Property Pcl said it planned to increase
condominium developments to 30 percent of its portfolio over the
next three years from 10 percent now to capture growth in
high-rise segment.
($1 = 31.76 baht)
