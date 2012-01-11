BANGKOK Jan 11 These are some of the leading stories in Thai newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

BANGKOK POST

- Experts fear that the high water levels in some of the country's major dams could lead to another flood disaster.

- The cabinet approved a massive 2.27 trillion baht ($71.7 billion) spending plan, mostly for infrastructure projects over the next five years.

- The government has confirmed it will continue to issue government bonds to cover outstanding liabilities of the Financial Institutions Development Fund.

- Thai companies remain confident in the future of a 4,000-megawatt coal-fired power plant at Dawei despite Myanmar's having abruptly halted construction after a domestic outcry over the plant's environmental impact.

THE NATION

- The Cabinet approved a plan to pay compensation to victims of political unrest over the past six years, Government Spokeswoman Thitima Chaisang said.

- The telecom committee of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission is drafting regulations for mobile data service quality to protect subscribers and prepare the industry for the full 3G cellular broadband era.

- Given the strong possibility of slow economic growth in the United States, a recession in Europe and China's soft landing, Thai export growth could slump this year to between 10 and 13 percent, according to Standard Chartered Bank (Thai).

- Kasikornbank Pcl is looking at the mutual fund and bond markets for aggressive growth as the deposit guarantee will be cut to 1 million baht on Aug. 11.

KRUNGTHEP TURAKIJ

- PTT Exploration and Produciton Pcl said it would spend 588 billion baht for investment through 2016 and had signed a joint operating agreement with Myanmar Oil and Gas Enterprise for Myanmar's Zawtika Project, in which would hold a 20 percent stake.

($1 = 31.665 Baht) (Bangkok Newsroom)