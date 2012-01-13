BANGKOK Jan 13 These are some of the leading stories in Thai newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

BANGKOK POST

- Local bankers remain uncertain about how authorities will finance the repayment of 1.14 trillion baht ($35.82 billion)in bail-out debt from the 1997 economic crisis.

- Despite Japan's tsunami and Thai floods plaguing the investment climate, SET-listed Hemaraj Land and Development Pcl posted record land sales of 1,670 rai in 2011, maintaining its top position in the industrial land market.

- Airports of Thailand Pcl plans to bundle the concession rights for firms to build and operate private jet terminals at Phuket and Chiang Mai airports.

THE NATION

- The Bank of Thailand has little room for manoeuvre when it comes to the Financial Institutions Development Fund debt, as any drastic action by the bank could adversely affect the economy, two prominent critics of the government's handling of the issue said, adding that the Finance Ministry must make clear to depositors that their savings are protected.

- In spite of a spurt in consumer confidence in the aftermath of the floods last month, confidence is likely to decline again in January due to the impact of the euro zone debt crisis, skyrocketing energy prices and chaos caused by groups dissatisfied with the government.

- Bank of Ayudhya Pcl plans to offer more all-in-one insurance packages designed to meet a range of customer requirements and reflect the new reality after the recent massive flood.

($1 = 31.83 Baht) (Bangkok Newsroom)