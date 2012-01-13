BANGKOK Jan 13 These are some of the
BANGKOK POST
- Local bankers remain uncertain about how authorities will
finance the repayment of 1.14 trillion baht ($35.82 billion)in
bail-out debt from the 1997 economic crisis.
- Despite Japan's tsunami and Thai floods plaguing the
investment climate, SET-listed Hemaraj Land and Development Pcl
posted record land sales of 1,670 rai in 2011,
maintaining its top position in the industrial land market.
- Airports of Thailand Pcl plans to bundle the
concession rights for firms to build and operate private jet
terminals at Phuket and Chiang Mai airports.
THE NATION
- The Bank of Thailand has little room for manoeuvre when it
comes to the Financial Institutions Development Fund debt, as
any drastic action by the bank could adversely affect the
economy, two prominent critics of the government's handling of
the issue said, adding that the Finance Ministry must make clear
to depositors that their savings are protected.
- In spite of a spurt in consumer confidence in the
aftermath of the floods last month, confidence is likely to
decline again in January due to the impact of the euro zone debt
crisis, skyrocketing energy prices and chaos caused by groups
dissatisfied with the government.
- Bank of Ayudhya Pcl plans to offer more
all-in-one insurance packages designed to meet a range of
customer requirements and reflect the new reality after the
recent massive flood.
($1 = 31.83 Baht)
