BANGKOK POST
- The Yingluck government's first cabinet reshuffle reflects
attempts to find the right men for the right jobs and repay
those who contributed to coalition leader Puea Thai's poll
victory, party sources say.
- National Security Council secretary-general Wichean
Potephosree has admitted he is unsure if Swedish-Lebanese terror
suspect Hussein Atris is actually involved in planning terrorist
attacks.
- The Finance Ministry may extend the excise tax cut for
diesel by an extra month or two to ease pressure on expensive
retail oil at a time of soaring global crude prices, says a
senior ministry official.
- The government is considering whether to reduce its stake
in PTT Pcl and Thai Airways International Pcl
in order to cut public debt.
- Siam Cement Group (SCG) is studying a possible
investment in a cement plant and limestone mine in Myanmar and
technology buys in the U.S. and Europe.
THE NATION
- Thailand, despite suffering through a severe flood and
other difficulties, still has great potential for business and
growth in the face of a fast-changing global environment, former
British prime minister Tony Blair said.
- Two foreign manufacturers of hard-disk drives (HDDs),
Japan's Minibea Co Ltd and Western Digital Corp
, are pressing for flood-protection action after
suffering severely from last year's inundation.
KRUNGTHEP TURAKIJ
- The board of the Financial Institutions Development Fund
(FIDF) will discuss later in the day about a financial decree
involving a transfer of responsibility for servicing debt of
1.14 trillion baht ($35.88 billion) dating from the 1997/98
Asian financial crisis, according to Povongtip Poramapojn, Bank
of Thailand's senior director.
($1 = 31.775 baht)