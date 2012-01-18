BANGKOK Jan 18 These are some of the leading stories in Thai newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

BANGKOK POST

- The Yingluck government's first cabinet reshuffle reflects attempts to find the right men for the right jobs and repay those who contributed to coalition leader Puea Thai's poll victory, party sources say.

- National Security Council secretary-general Wichean Potephosree has admitted he is unsure if Swedish-Lebanese terror suspect Hussein Atris is actually involved in planning terrorist attacks.

- The Finance Ministry may extend the excise tax cut for diesel by an extra month or two to ease pressure on expensive retail oil at a time of soaring global crude prices, says a senior ministry official.

- The government is considering whether to reduce its stake in PTT Pcl and Thai Airways International Pcl in order to cut public debt.

- Siam Cement Group (SCG) is studying a possible investment in a cement plant and limestone mine in Myanmar and technology buys in the U.S. and Europe.

THE NATION

- Thailand, despite suffering through a severe flood and other difficulties, still has great potential for business and growth in the face of a fast-changing global environment, former British prime minister Tony Blair said.

- Two foreign manufacturers of hard-disk drives (HDDs), Japan's Minibea Co Ltd and Western Digital Corp , are pressing for flood-protection action after suffering severely from last year's inundation.

KRUNGTHEP TURAKIJ

- The board of the Financial Institutions Development Fund (FIDF) will discuss later in the day about a financial decree involving a transfer of responsibility for servicing debt of 1.14 trillion baht ($35.88 billion) dating from the 1997/98 Asian financial crisis, according to Povongtip Poramapojn, Bank of Thailand's senior director. ($1 = 31.775 baht)