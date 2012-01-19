BANGKOK Jan 19 These are some of the
BANGKOK POST
- A newly appointed cabinet member blacklisted by the United
States Department of the Treasury for alleged business dealings
with Zimbabwe's president Robert Mugabe insists the U.S. ruling
is "inconsequential" to her role in the Yingluck Shinawatra
government.
- The next cabinet reshuffle could be just months away with
deposed prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra reportedly giving the
Yingluck cabinet a six-month deadline to deliver.
- A unit of Singapore's state-owned investment company
Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd is selling 200 million shares
of Shin Corporation Pcl in a deal that could raise
as much as $261 million.
THE NATION
- The State Enterprise Policy Office (Sepo) supports the
idea of selling at least part of the government's stake in PTT
Pcl, arguing that it would make it much easier for the
company to do business if it became a private firm instead of
having state-enterprise status, and all the red tape associated
with it.
- The Bank of Thailand has promised to minimise the impact
on both bank and consumers when it collects higher premiums from
commercial banks to pay the Financial Institutions Development
Fund (FIDF) debt of 1.14 trillion baht ($35.89 billion).
- The Bank of China will apply for subsidiary status in
Thailand in the second half of the year, aiming to broaden its
services for customers conducting Thailand-China business
transactions.
KRUNGTHEP TURAKIJ
- Krungthai Card Pcl, Thailand's biggest credit
card issuer, aimed to cut operating costs over the next three
years to boost profits.
($1 = 31.76 baht)
