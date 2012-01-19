BANGKOK Jan 19 These are some of the leading stories in Thai newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

BANGKOK POST

- A newly appointed cabinet member blacklisted by the United States Department of the Treasury for alleged business dealings with Zimbabwe's president Robert Mugabe insists the U.S. ruling is "inconsequential" to her role in the Yingluck Shinawatra government.

- The next cabinet reshuffle could be just months away with deposed prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra reportedly giving the Yingluck cabinet a six-month deadline to deliver.

- A unit of Singapore's state-owned investment company Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd is selling 200 million shares of Shin Corporation Pcl in a deal that could raise as much as $261 million.

THE NATION

- The State Enterprise Policy Office (Sepo) supports the idea of selling at least part of the government's stake in PTT Pcl, arguing that it would make it much easier for the company to do business if it became a private firm instead of having state-enterprise status, and all the red tape associated with it.

- The Bank of Thailand has promised to minimise the impact on both bank and consumers when it collects higher premiums from commercial banks to pay the Financial Institutions Development Fund (FIDF) debt of 1.14 trillion baht ($35.89 billion).

- The Bank of China will apply for subsidiary status in Thailand in the second half of the year, aiming to broaden its services for customers conducting Thailand-China business transactions.

KRUNGTHEP TURAKIJ

- Krungthai Card Pcl, Thailand's biggest credit card issuer, aimed to cut operating costs over the next three years to boost profits. ($1 = 31.76 baht) (Editing by Kim Coghill)