BANGKOK POST
- A proposal to cut the government's stakes in PTT Pcl
and Thai Airways International Pcl could hurt
the administration's image in the global financial markets,
former finance minister Thirachai Phuvanatnaranubala has warned.
- Newly appointed Defence Minister Sukumpol Suwanatat
yesterday indicated he may look at amending the 2008 Defence
Ministry Administration Act after he is formally sworn into
office.
- Local banks say a move to shift the burden for paying down
1.14 trillion baht ($35.99 billion) in debt carried over from
the 1997 crisis is unfair and could jeopardise the country's
long-term stability.
- PTT Global Chemical Pcl plans to invest 100
billion baht ($3.16 billion) over the next five years, half of
it on recent acquisition Perstorp Holding France SAS, a
technology firm and major manufacturer of isocyanates in Europe
and Asia.
THE NATION
- Deputy Prime Minister Kittiratt Na-Ranong has ambitious
plans to create a giant reinsurer to provide flood coverage to
local and regional industries, but critics say the government
should step back as soon as possible and leave this task to
private reinsurers when their confidence returns.
- Flood experts warn that extreme weather phenomena,
including droughts and floods, could become regular occurrences,
while economists said downturns in key markets could hit the
farm sector.
- PTT Exploration and Production Pcl expects to
finalise a deal to acquire stakes in a liquefied natural gas
(LNG) project in the first half of the year as part of its
merger-and-acquisition policy.
KRUNGTHEP TURAKIJ
- Property developers have revamped their project plans
after housing projects were hit by severe floods last year.
($1 = 31.675 baht)
