UPDATE 2-Fujifilm flags bigger hit from improper accounting at overseas units
* FY2016/17 net profit estimate raised on securities gains (Adds executive pay cuts, resignations)
BANGKOK, March 19 These are some of the leading stories in Thai newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
BANGKOK POST
- Thailand is now in a political era dominated by ousted Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra in which grassroots people are increasingly taking a prominent role in society, outspoken political analyst and academic Thirayuth Boonmi says.
- A proposal supported by the Puea Thai Party to establish a special administered area in the far South is being criticised as impractical and unrealistic.
- The government's new salary of 15,000 baht ($490) a month for state employees with bachelor's degrees on top of an expected 12 percent hike in wages this year and the promised 300 baht ($9.76) daily minimum wage is starting to take its toll on industrial operators and employers.
THE NATION
- True Corp group could suffer losses this year and next from heavy investment in a 3G network rollout and service expansion, before starting to reap the benefits of the investments, CEO Suphachai Chearavanont said.
KRUNGTHEP TURAKIJ
- Japanese car makers, including Toyota Motor Corp, Isuzu Motors Ltd, Mitsubishi Motors Corp and Suzuki Motor Corp, plan to spend more than 64 billion baht ($2.08 billion) on plant expansions in Thailand.
($1 = 30.725 baht)
* FY2016/17 net profit estimate raised on securities gains (Adds executive pay cuts, resignations)
* Says wins three-year "smart utility" deal from E.ON in Sweden Source text in Finnish: http://www.publicnow.com/view/393BB88BF46031B51615F5B541B6332332738144 Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)