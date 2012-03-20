BANGKOK, March 20 These are some of the leading stories in Thai newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

BANGKOK POST

- The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration will use ultrasound to check older roads in the capital to ensure their safety following the collapse of part of Rama IV Road, a major thoroughfare, on Sunday night.

- Ford Thailand will begin offering a 1.5-litre Fiesta so that another variant of the popular subcompact qualifies for the government's first-time car-buyer programme.

THE NATION

- The automobile industry backs the Customs Department's new measure to control the grey market, saying this will help prevent further losses of tax revenue.

- The Commerce Ministry will today ask for the cabinet's approval to allocate an additional budget of 1.8 billion baht ($59 million) to curb the rising price of goods.

($1 = 30.725 baht)