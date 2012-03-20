Russia's InterRAO begins arbitration proceedings against Georgia
TBILISI, June 10 Russian energy firm InterRAO has begun arbitration proceedings in Stockholm against Georgia over electricity tariffs, Georgia's deputy energy minister said.
BANGKOK, March 20 These are some of the leading stories in Thai newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
BANGKOK POST
- The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration will use ultrasound to check older roads in the capital to ensure their safety following the collapse of part of Rama IV Road, a major thoroughfare, on Sunday night.
- Ford Thailand will begin offering a 1.5-litre Fiesta so that another variant of the popular subcompact qualifies for the government's first-time car-buyer programme.
THE NATION
- The automobile industry backs the Customs Department's new measure to control the grey market, saying this will help prevent further losses of tax revenue.
- The Commerce Ministry will today ask for the cabinet's approval to allocate an additional budget of 1.8 billion baht ($59 million) to curb the rising price of goods.
($1 = 30.725 baht)
TBILISI, June 10 Russian energy firm InterRAO has begun arbitration proceedings in Stockholm against Georgia over electricity tariffs, Georgia's deputy energy minister said.
WASHINGTON, June 10 More than two dozen U.S. lawmakers have urged U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to reject the proposed sale of U.S. aluminum products maker Aleris Corp to China Zhongwang Holdings Ltd to protect U.S. security interests.