Motor racing-First Formula E win for India's Mahindra team
BERLIN, June 10 Swedish driver Felix Rosenqvist won the first of two Berlin ePrix races on Saturday to hand India's Mahindra team a maiden victory in the Formula E electric series.
BANGKOK, March 21 These are some of the leading stories in Thai newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
BANGKOK POST
- The Thailand Hotels Association believes service charges collected and distributed to workers should be considered wages, thereby reducing the burden of the daily minimum wage, to be increased from April.
- Airports of Thailand Pcl is devising a package of incentives to woo airlines, especially reluctant budget carriers, to Bangkok's Don Muang airport to shift traffic away from overloaded Suvarnabhumi airport.
- Siam Cement Group is establishing wholesale and retail outlets abroad for the first time, beginning in Myanmar and aiming for 100 outlets in Southeast Asia by 2015.
THE NATION
- HSBC Thailand insists it will not pull out of Thailand after selling its retail banking business to Bank of Ayudhya .
KRUNGTHEP TURAKIJ
- Around 44 percent of manufacturing plants in seven flood-hit industrial estates have resumed production, with all manufacturing plants expected to be operating in the second quarter of this year, according to the Ministry of Industry.
