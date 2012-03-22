BANGKOK, March 22 These are some of the leading stories in Thai newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

BANGKOK POST

- Finance Minister Kittirat Na Ranong has called for an about-face in the liberalisation of the capital market, suggesting that the liberalisation of commission fees and broker licences, in place since January, should be reviewed.

- The chaos at Suvarnabhumi airport has eased somewhat after relevant parties came out in full force to address the much-complained-about problems of long immigration queues.

THE NATION

- The Monetary Policy Committee yesterday held the policy rate steady at 3 percent as inflation was still under control, but noted that the minimum-wage increase and rising oil prices could intensify upward pressure on prices.

- The Board of Investment will discuss with Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra a policy to woo Japanese battery-makers for electric cars to set up production base in Thailand.

- Hundreds of small and medium-sized enterprises with a total trade value of 3 billion baht ($98 million) to 4 billion baht ($130 million) will go bankrupt this year, as they have not yet recovered from last year's floods and will soon face higher wage costs, according to a source from the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI).

- Honda Automobile (Thailand) will not relocate to Indonesia, as confirmed by its plan to resume operation at the Rojana Industrial Park Pcl in Ayutthaya province on April 1, said Industry Minister Pongsvas Svasti.

KRUNGTHEP TURAKIJ

- Department store operator Central Pattana Pcl said it planned to launch a property fund to raise 4-5 billion baht ($130 to $163 million) in the third quarter of this year. ($1 = 30.74 baht)