BANGKOK, April 3 These are some of the leading stories in Thai newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

BANGKOK POST

- Army chief Prayuth Chan-ocha believes entering dialogue with only certain militant groups might have been the reason behind devastating bomb blasts in Yala and Songkhla on Saturday.

- The cabinet approved 1.44 billion baht from the 2012 supplementary budget to purchase 200,000 tonnes of surplus pineapple to prop up prices.

- The new auto tax structure proposed by the Abhisit Vejjajiva administration will be delayed as the current government reviews emissions standards and an adjustment period for automakers, said finance permanent secretary Areepong Bhoocha-oom.

THE NATION

- Many suspects have been identified in relation to car bomb attacks at three locations in the south on Saturday, while another man was arrested yesterday for his alleged role in blasts in Pattani.

- The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) and the Finance Ministry have uncovered corruption in the dispensing of medicine to members of the civil service healthcare scheme, officials said.

- The Cabinet yesterday approved a State Railway of Thailand proposal to borrow 47.68 billion baht for debt restructuring and investment.

- The cabinet yesterday approved a decree to extend indefinitely the current parliamentary session in order to allow time to consider uncompleted draft laws, according to a government spokesman.

KRUNGTHEP TURAKIJ

- The National Anti-Corruption commission's subcommittee postponed the ruling of a probe into the 3G deal between CAT and TRUE to April 5 after officials failed to submit required legal papers in time. ($1 = 30.83 Baht) (Compiled by Bangkok bureau; Editing by Paul Tait)