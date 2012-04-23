BANGKOK, April 23 These are some of the leading
stories in Thai newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
BANGKOK POST
- The Pheu Thai Party suffered two consecutive defeats in
weekend elections as its candidates fell short in votes cast for
a Pathum Thani MP post and for the head of the Pathum Thani
provincial administration organisation.
- The Royal Irrigation Department will press ahead with the
controversial Mae Wong dam project in Nakhon Sawan province
despite growing protests from environmental groups.
- The National Anti-Corruption Commission insists it will on
Monday definitely announce its complete findings on the
contentious third-generation (3G) network deal between True Corp
and CAT telecom.
- PTT Exploration and Production Plc (PTTEP) and
its parent company PTT Plc, are looking for additional
gas resources to offset a temporary drop in supply as Bongkot
gas field in the Gulf of Thailand shuts down for maintenance for
a week.
THE NATION
- The finance ministry is expected to complete the
groundwork for setting up its Vayupak Fund II in the next three
or four months, as the Vayupak Fund I will liquidate next year,
Areepong Bhoocha-oom, permanent secretary for Finance, said.
- Activist Ruangkrai Leekitwattana has petitioned the Office
of the Ombudsman to investigate and determine if Democrat Nutt
Bantadtan violated the ethical code for MPs by using his phone
to view a picture of a naked woman during a House session.
- New auto loans this year are likely to rise to more than
500 million baht ($16.17 million), up from 400 million baht last
year, due to higher-than-expected auto sales in the first
quarter.
- The Natural Resources and Environment Ministry will today
request cabinet approval for 20 million baht ($646,600)to hire
1,000 more workers to bring the raging northern smog under
control, a source said yesterday.
($1 = 30.93 Baht)
(Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Ed Lane)