BANGKOK POST

- Millions of borrowers are set to benefit from the government's latest populist policy after the cabinet approved a moratorium for payments on small debts to state banks. Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Kittirat Na Ranong said the 45 billion baht ($1.45 billion) debt suspension would apply to more than 3.75 million small borrowers with four state banks.

- The government has reaffirmed a plan to drive up local rubber prices to 120 baht per kilogramme by buying up supplies, and announced its intention to lift them by a further 50 percent next year.

- Toshiba Corp said it will rebuild its semiconductor manufacturing operations in Thailand by relocating Toshiba Semiconductor Thailand (TST) to a new manufacturing facility in Prachinburi, approximately 140 km northeast of Bangkok. The new facility will replace its current facilities in Pathumthani, which was inundated by floods last year.

THE NATION

- Members of Parliament from a large political party were accused of using their colleagues' electronic ID cards to vote during the charter amendment debate. Senator Rosana Tositrakul, who represents Bangkok, told a press conference at Parliament House that she had photographed an MP inserting an extra card into the voting slot behind his seat.

- Two defence lawyers handling a lese majeste case against Voice of Taksin magazine Editor Somyos Prueksakasemsuk will petition the Constitution Court on Wednesday to rule whether or not the lese majeste law is constitutional, and will request a suspension of the trial until the court makes a ruling.

- A meeting of whips resolved to apply senatorial electoral rules in voting for the members of the Constitution Drafting Assembly (CDA), said Senator Kamnoon Sitthisaman. The agreement is expected to break a deadlock that has seen the Opposition rely on delaying tactics for two consecutive days to block a vote on the contentious CDA election clause in the charter amendment bill.

- Residents from eight provinces along the Mekong River gathered outside the headquarters of construction company Ch Karnchang Pcl and Siam Commercial Bank Pcl to protest against their roles in the construction of the Xayaburi Dam in Laos. ($1 = 30.97 Baht)