UK police say stabbing at London's Russell Square not terror-related
LONDON, June 9 London police said on Friday they were responding to a stabbing at Russell Square, but it was being treated as a disturbance and not related to terrorism.
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
(Bangkok Newsroom)
TORONTO, June 9 Canadian retailer Hudson's Bay Co said on Friday it was streamlining operations across its various department store chains to better compete in what it called a "brutal" market.