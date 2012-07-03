link.reuters.com/quk29s ---- PREVIOUS ITEMS Rojana hedges against flood risks in new estate-The Nation link.reuters.com/puk29s ---- Banks to refocus on special savings amid low policy rate-The Nation link.reuters.com/nuk29s ---- Anti-laundering law still weak for global acceptance-The Nation link.reuters.com/muk29s ---- EU moves soothe corporate Thailand-The Nation link.reuters.com/kuk29s ---- NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Bangkok Newsroom)