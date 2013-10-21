BRIEF-Ekornes announces dividend of NOK 19 per share payable 7 Sept 2017
* Eko-Eko key information relating to cash dividend to be paid by ekornes asa dividend with later payment-ob eks.dato
The Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives (BAAC) will borrow 140 billion baht ($4.51 billion) with the Finance Ministry's guarantee to fund the 270-billion-baht budget set for the government's rice-pledging scheme for the current harvest year. (link.reuters.com/tad93v)
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 31.0400 Thai baht) (Bangkok Newsroom)
* Eko-Eko key information relating to cash dividend to be paid by ekornes asa dividend with later payment-ob eks.dato
* Scotiabank had 8 complaints about sales practices in 2016 - CEO
NEW YORK, April 4 Several more companies, including BMW and Allstate, have pulled their advertising from Fox News' "The O’Reilly Factor" television program days after the New York Times reported Fox and star host Bill O’Reilly paid five women to settle claims he sexually harassed them.