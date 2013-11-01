BRIEF-Capital & Counties Properties sells its exhibition business for £296 million
* Exchanged, completed on sale of Venues, its exhibition business for a total gross cash consideration of £296 million
Some foreign investors are being spooked by the intensifying political tension in Thailand, with fears that there could be a recurrence of political violence, said Peter van Haren, president of the Thai-Canadian Chamber of Commerce. (link.reuters.com/wuc44v)
NEW YORK, April 7 Oil traded near a one-month high on Friday after the U.S. missile strike on a Syrian air base while the dollar rose as investors dismissed a weak U.S. jobs report as not enough to derail a strong economy or outlook for rising interest rates.