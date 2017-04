Thailand's gross domestic product could grow by as little as 4.0 to 4.5 percent next year, lower than the previous forecast of 5.1 percent, with the country's political problems hitting consumption, investment and tourism, the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce (UTCC) said on Tuesday. (link.reuters.com/bej55v)

