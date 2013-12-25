BRIEF-Global One Real Estate Investment to issue new units
* Says it will issue 28,600 new units through public offering
CIMB Thai Bank is aiming for 15-20 percent lending growth in 2014, down from its 20-25 percent target for 2013, in light of political tensions continuing into the new year.
LONDON, March 31 The cost of insuring South African government debt against default hit the highest level in 15 weeks on Friday after President Jacob Zuma sacked his Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan as part of a wider cabinet reshuffle.
HONG KONG, March 31 (IFR) - Asia credit markets were stable in light trading on Friday as more investors moved to the sidelines at the end of the first quarter.