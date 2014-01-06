BRIEF-Argenx files for U.S. IPO of up to $74.8 mln
* Argenx N.V files for U.S. IPO of up to $74.8 million - sec filing
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Bangkok Newsroom)
* Files for shelf offering of up to 32.7 million shares of common stock by selling stockholders Source text - http://bit.ly/2p4M8Zp Further company coverage: