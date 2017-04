The state-owned Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives (BAAC) plans to help unpaid rice farmers if the caretaker government decides not to raise the 130 billion baht needed to pay them under the rice-pledging scheme. (link.reuters.com/kuz26v)

