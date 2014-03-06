BRIEF-Lonkey Industrial to pay annual cash div as 0.2 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 0.2 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 40 percent to 75 percent, or to be 48.3 million yuan to 60.3 million yuan